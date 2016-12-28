I-95SB to be closed over Great Pee Dee River through spring

The state Department of Transportation will perform bridge deck rehabilitation from Jan. 5 through April 5 that will require a lane closure from mile-marker 175 over the Great Pee Dee River in Dillon and Florence counties in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

A single lane closure will remain in place continuously for 90 days while crews work to perform the deck rehabilitation, and all lanes will reopen to traffic 6 a.m. April 5.

Over size-over weight (OSOW) trucks will be restricted to 11-foot wide loads. All vehicles exceeding 11-feet in width shall use the posted detour route. The posted detour route will be I-95 south to Exits 181 to U.S. 301 to U.S. 76 and U.S. 301 to S.C. 327 to Interstate 95 south Exit 170.

Motorists traveling along this southbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the southbound direction. To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511.org, or download the free app.