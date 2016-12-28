Evening Weather: Wednesday, Dec. 28
by Staff Reports | December 28, 2016 5:04 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 7:09 pm
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 52. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
