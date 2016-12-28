Dorothy Holladay Begley

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Dorothy Holladay Begley, 88, of San Mateo subdivision in Jacksonville, died from complications of Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at the home of her daughter.

She was the youngest child and daughter of William Henry Holladay and Marion Janet Tobias of Manning. She was a member of the former Inner City Ministries and Calvary Temple Church. She was a loving housewife and trained as a professional cecretary with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) , where she met her husband, Robert Edward Begley Sr., and married him on Nov.r 15, 1948, in Washington, D.C. She worked as the secretary at San Mateo Elementary School in Jacksonville, where she retired.

Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Selsor (Harry); a son, Robert Begley Jr. (Lori); a grandson, Shawn Begley; a granddaughter, Lindsey Merritt (William); and a great-grandson, Emerson Merritt.

She was preceded in death by eight siblings, five brothers and three sisters,

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Union United Methodist Church at Wilson, with the Rev. Katherine Haselden officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org