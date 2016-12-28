5 ways your job can hurt your health

Working is considered by many to be a necessary evil. However, even if you love your job, you should know that it could be having an effect on your health. These are just a few reasons why.

1. Being Sedentary While on the Job

You probably spend a good percentage of your waking hours at work, and if you aren’t getting in much movement while you’re on the job, you probably aren’t getting much movement throughout your average workday, either. The truth is that being stuck at a computer desk all day long, for example, can cause you to gain weight and can cause various types of physical pain. Some find that a standing desk is a better option, but even this can be bad for your health if you are standing in place all day. Making a point to get up and move when you can — whether you just pace around your office while you’re making phone calls or if you make a point to take a walk around the building on your breaks — can help.

2. Putting in Too Many Hours

Putting in more hours can help you make more money and can also help you achieve your goals in the office, but it can be bad for your health. Studies have shown that working more than 50 hours a week can cause problems like these:

Skipping meals

Not getting enough sleep

Being too stressed out

Not having strong relationships with family and friends

3. Not Eating Healthy

You are what you eat, and if you aren’t eating healthy foods on a regular basis, you could really pack on the pounds and find that you aren’t getting enough nutrients to stay healthy. Working can cause you to eat out at lunch and get too many snacks and drinks from vending machines, which can be detrimental to your overall health. To help counteract this, consider taking your own meals and snacks to work. If you do dine out for lunch with co-workers, what what you order and how much you eat.

4. Commuting

If you have a long drive or ride to work each day, the commute could be affecting your overall health. After all, it adds up to more hours away from home, and it also can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. Even though it’s not always possible, living closer to your job (or choosing a job that is closer to your home) can be a better choice.

5. Stress and Depression

Depending on your work situation, you could be dealing with job-related stress and depression. Some jobs are incredibly stressful or require employees to be in upsetting situations on a regular basis, which can have long-term effects on your mental health. Even dealing with a difficult boss or hard-to-deal-with co-workers can have an effect.

As you can see, your job can actually affect your health in many ways. Making changes to the way that you work, however, can help you preserve your health and your sanity.