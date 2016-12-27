Dear Santa: Reagan Lane
by Submitted via Email | December 27, 2016 12:50 am
Dear Santa,
I would like an American Girl Doll, a Barbie Dreamhouse and also a new tv for my room. I’ve been a really good girl and I will leave cookies for you. Santa I am a nice girl. I would like a Baby Go Bye Bye and a Hatchimal. I love coming to see you everyday at the mall.
Love Reagan Lane
