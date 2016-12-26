Two sent by helicopter after head-on wreck

At least two people needed to be flown out of Clarendon County on Monday morning after a head-on wreck in front of the health department on East Boyce Street in Manning. According to reports from the Manning Police Department, the IGA parking lot was cleared to aid first responders in getting the patients on helicopters. Traffic may be slower in the area where the wreck occurred on East Boyce Street. Manninglive.com will have more information if injuries are life-threatening or fatal. Picture provided.