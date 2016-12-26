Two sent by helicopter after head-on wreck
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 9:33 am
At least two people needed to be flown out of Clarendon County on Monday morning after a head-on wreck in front of the health department on East Boyce Street in Manning. According to reports from the Manning Police Department, the IGA parking lot was cleared to aid first responders in getting the patients on helicopters. Traffic may be slower in the area where the wreck occurred on East Boyce Street. Manninglive.com will have more information if injuries are life-threatening or fatal. Picture provided.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.