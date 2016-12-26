JCMC Haven of Rest to meet Jan. 4

Last Updated: December 22, 2016 at 12:46 pm

Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center – Haven of Reset will hold its regular public monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Parking is available in the lot nearest the entrance to the church’s fellowship hall. For more information, call Ann Driggers at (803) 460-5572.