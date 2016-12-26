HUD awards $65 million for Hurricane Matthew recovery

Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 11:25 pm

COLUMBIA — More federal dollars are flowing to South Carolina cities and counties that were affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the state $65.3 million in disaster recovery Community Development Block Grants on Friday. The October storm wreaked havoc on coastal communities and into the Midlands.

Eligible entities can apply for the grant dollars to cover the buying of flood-damaged property, down payment assistance programs and debris removal costs that aren’t covered by other federal dollars.

South Carolina suffered an estimated $340 million worth of damage from the storm that uprooted massive trees, breached dams, damaged homes, and washed out roads and bridges that are still under repair. Power outages left 830,000 houses and businesses in the dark after Matthew made landfall as a Category 1 storm Oct. 8.

The grant dollars are part of $1.5 billion HUD announced for six states, including North Carolina, that were affected by severe flooding and hurricanes Hermine and Matthew.

“Our team worked quickly to make sure these funds reach the communities most impacted by a major disaster this year,” HUD Secretary Julián Castro said in a statement. “We’ll do everything we can to support the people and places still struggling to rebuild.”

Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to ask for nearly $64 million in next year’s budget to cover the damages.

Last week, the S.C. Department of Mental Health received a $1.1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm survivor crisis counseling. FEMA has, so far, approved $48.8 million for homeowners, individuals and public entities.