Evening Weather: Monday, Dec. 26
by Staff Reports | December 26, 2016 6:04 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 7:05 pm
A slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., then patchy drizzle after 10 p.m.. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low about 52. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
