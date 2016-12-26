Dear Santa: Shaina Marie Lee
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 6:14 am
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 6:58 pm
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is American girl thing. 2. I don’t know so just surprise me ok, I want to know if I can have a another elf please and if you get me one please make it a girl ok.
Shaina Marie Lee
