Dear Santa: Sean Conyers
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 4:55 pm
Dear Santa,
I have been a good student this year. I help my grandma around the house. I clean up my room and take out the trash. I also have ok grades at school. Please bring me some presents and do not forget it.
Love, Sean Conyers, 7
