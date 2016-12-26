Dear Santa: Royale Lyriq Epps
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 7:04 am
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 9:06 pm
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want you to bring presents for everyone. I will give you cookies. I want you to bring me a guitar, drums and a motorcycle for Christmas.
Love, Royale Lyriq Epps.
