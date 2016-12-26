Dear Santa: Lexi Goff
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 7:02 am
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 9:47 pm
Dear Santa,
I hope you and your elves had a good year. I help mom and daddy in the kichen. I want 2 things for Christmas from you. It is a balance beam and a checs meat. I wish Christmas was every day; not because of presents, but because it is God’s birthday.
Love, Lexi Goff
