Dear Santa: Keith James

Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 1:04 pm

Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus? Can I get a moster truck. I do not just want a Xbox, I want a Xbox one. Can I get a GTA game. I want the GTA five. Do the reindeer eat grass? Is the North pole cold or hot?

Love, Keith James, 7