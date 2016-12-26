Dear Santa: Keith James
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 12:51 am
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 1:04 pm
Dear Santa,
I want a Xbox for Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus? Can I get a moster truck. I do not just want a Xbox, I want a Xbox one. Can I get a GTA game. I want the GTA five. Do the reindeer eat grass? Is the North pole cold or hot?
Love, Keith James, 7
