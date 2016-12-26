Dear Santa: Kayle Moreno-Alonso
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 6:11 am
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 6:55 pm
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. For Christmas, will you bring me a new tablet and my little pony castle.
Love, Kayle Moreno-Alonso.
