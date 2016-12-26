Dear Santa: Cameron Oliver
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 4:40 pm
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me batman toys and superman toys. I would like new shirts and nice, cool shoes. And a puppy.
Love, Cameron Oliver, 6.
by Submitted via Email | December 26, 2016 4:40 pm
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me batman toys and superman toys. I would like new shirts and nice, cool shoes. And a puppy.
Love, Cameron Oliver, 6.
© Copyright 2016 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.