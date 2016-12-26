Dear Santa: Aimee Coker
Dear Santa,
This is a hrimas list, I want some more barbies, and Barbie cloths, and I want some tsum tsums, I want a Barbie doll house, and I want some more play dough. I want a new Four Wheeler. I would love to have a Tsum Tsum Carry8ing case. I want my family and friends to have a safe and merry Christmas.
Love, Aimee Coker, 8
