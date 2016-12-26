Andrews couple flown to Florence after head-on wreck, driver-at-fault has less serious injuries

Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:53 pm

An Andrews couple was flown to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence on Monday morning after a head-on collision with another driver who is being treated at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer said the driver-at-fault was making a left turn from S.C. 261 onto DuRant Street, “and the next thing he knew, he was waking up at the hospital.”

“We don’t know if he was distracted and just didn’t see the couple headed west while he was headed east, but he was the person who caused the wreck,” Shaffer said. He added that alcohol is not considered to be a factor at this point.

He said a man and a woman from Andrews were transported to McLeod Health Clarendon initially, and then flown out using the IGA parking lot.

“We had two helicopters come in to transport them,” Shaffer said.

He said the woman had to be cut from the car, and that both she and her husband had “extensive, serious injuries.”

He said the extent of the driver-at-fault’s injuries were not as serious.

Shaffer did not specifically name any of those involved in the wreck, but said that all had the last name Conyers.

“We don’t know if they’re related at this time,” he said. “It’s probably just a coincidence.”