10 healthy foods for the holidays

Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 11:33 pm

With the holidays in full force, it’s easy to get tempted by cookies, fudge, pie, mashed potatoes, and buttery rolls everywhere you look. While it’s okay to give into temptation for special occasions, doing so on a daily basis can lead to packing on the holiday pounds without even realizing it. To help you avoid this, try the healthy yet tasty foods that are listed below.

1. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and many other nutrients. They taste great roasted with olive oil and salt or a little bit of brown sugar and marshmallows.

2. Sour Cream Dip

Sour cream dips made with 16 oz of light sour cream and dry salad dressing mix are lighter in fat and calories while being high in calcium and taste.

3. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is low in calories and high in fiber, so it will help fill you up quickly. Try roasting cubes of it with cinnamon and sugar for a great alternative to pumpkin pie.

4. Baked Apples

Apples are sweet while being high in essential nutrients such as fiber and Vitamin A. Bake slices with cinnamon, sugar and a little bit of butter as an alternative to apple pie.

5. Apple Cider

Hot (or cold) apple cider is lower in calories, fat, and sugar than egg nog. When made from natural ingredients, it’s also packed full of vitamins and minerals.

6. Almond Milk Hot Cocoa

Almond milk is an excellent alternative to cow’s milk because it’s much lower in calories. Mix with low calorie hot cocoa mix for a filling and guilt-free treat.

7. Seasoned Green Beans

Roasted or boiled green beans are high in fiber, Vitamin C, and protein. Eat these instead of classic green bean casseroles that are high in saturated fat.

8. Brussels Sprouts

This small green veggie is low in calories and carbs while being high in Vitamin C, fiber, and protein. Roast with salt, pepper, and olive oil for a healthy holiday side dish.

9. Roasted Squash

Butternut squash is tasty as well as being high in fiber, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and many other nutrients. It tastes great roasted with olive oil, salt, and balsamic vinegar.

10. Salmon

Salmon makes for a great main dish because it’s packed full of protein, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-12, and potassium. It’s also high in healthy fats that are excellent for your overall health.

Beating Holiday Weight Gain

The foods above will allow you to enjoy the holidays without indulging in high fat and high calorie foods every chance you get. Try making some for your main meals and you’ll likely find that you really enjoy their taste, even against high-calorie alternatives. Making each even better is the fact that they are genuinely great for your health, so you can feel good about every dish that you eat. Which will you incorporate into your annual holiday meals first?