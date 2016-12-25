Dear Santa: X’Zabias McFadden

Dear Santa,

I love you. I know you and your elfves will be warking very hard on Chistmas eve. I need some clothes and some shoes. Can you please bring me shoes and clothes. I want a play station for Christmas too can you bring me a black PS4.

Love, X’Zabias McFadden, 10