Dear Santa: X’Zabias McFadden

Dear Santa,
I love you. I know you and your elfves will be warking very hard on Chistmas eve. I need some clothes and some shoes. Can you please bring me shoes and clothes. I want a play station for Christmas too can you bring me a black PS4.
Love, X’Zabias McFadden, 10
