Dear Santa: Walker McIntosh
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:34 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:27 am
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard, some clothes, some candy and an American flag to go on the back of my four wheeler. I hope you have a save trip back.
Your Friend,
– Walker McIntosh
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.