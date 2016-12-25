Dear Santa: Tyleek Polsher
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:40 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:52 am
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? I want a four wheeler. I want a green and brown four wheeler. I want a I phone 6 too. Thank you Santa.
Love, Tyleek Polsher, 8
