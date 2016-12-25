Dear Santa: Taylor Lee Coker

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope to get a radio and 2 microphone and the stand for the microphone I will love some jewelry. What ever you give me I’ll love it. Can I get an elf and Christmas tree and I’ll love you too. Please give me a baby Jesus in a manger to go in my room. And an American doll and nail salon. I hope you and Mrs. Claus a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Love, Taylor Lee Coker, 9