Dear Santa: Sarah Isabell Barrineau

Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:24 am

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas if for poor to have gifts because I get gifts every Christmas and its not fair. And Mama is thinking about us giving up some presents one year to give to the needy. I think it would be hard but awesome. Because just think about it all those poor people during Christmas are sad with no presents and Santa that is all I ask for this year.

Love, Sarah Isabell Barrineau, 10