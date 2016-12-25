Dear Santa: Olivia Newman
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:40 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:16 am
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon card and a skateboard and a bingbag. I would like some nike shoes and electric scooter and some books
Love, Olivia Newman
