Dear Santa: Nylah Washington
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:55 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:52 am
Dear Santa,
I want a iphone for Christmas and a scooter. I want a colorful scooter. Also, I want shopkins for Christmas to play with them.
Love, Nylah Washington, 8
