Dear Santa: Nija Ray Singletary
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:28 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:27 am
Dear Santa,
I wish you a merry Christmas. I need some clothes and some shoes and underwear. I want a boveboard and 4 wheeler and plus I want an Iphone and a xboxg1. I hope you have a good Christmaus.
Love, Nija Ray Singletary, 9
