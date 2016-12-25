Dear Santa: Nija Ray Singletary

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas. I need some clothes and some shoes and underwear. I want a boveboard and 4 wheeler and plus I want an Iphone and a xboxg1. I hope you have a good Christmaus.

Love, Nija Ray Singletary, 9