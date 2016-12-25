Dear Santa: Makayla Evans
Dear Santa,
My name is Makayla and I have been a very good girl this year. I would like for you to bring me: Gymnastic Barbie dolls, Shimmer and Shine dolls, American Girl doll clothes, American Girl doll shoes, Barbie doll clothes, Shimmer and Shine DVD, jewelry, laptop, clothes, bows, shoes and a American Girl doll closet. I’m going to leave you milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. I love you Santa.
Love, Makayla Evans, 7.
