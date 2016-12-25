Dear Santa: Luke Rodgers
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby Beagle puppy for Christmas to remind me of my dog Rudy. He passed away. That’s all I would like for Christmas.
Love, Luke Rodgers, 7.
