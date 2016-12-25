Dear Santa: Lucy Lennon McCarron
Dear Santa,
I have been good most of the year. I would like a basketball goal and a booklight for Christmas. I would also like a Clemson sweatersuit and a Clemson water battle. Thank you. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots and water for Rudolph and the other reindeer.
Love, Lucy Lennon McCarron
