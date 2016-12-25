Dear Santa: Kaylee Barwick

Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:45 am

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn that is smaller than the one I got last year. I would like to have a Barbie’s Dream House. Please get my cat Boots, a toy mouse that squeaks. I also want the Barbie with a horse that can walk. I love you Santa. I am Kaylee from Salters, SC. Thank you.

Love, Kaylee Barwick, 6