Dear Santa: Kaylee Barwick
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 10:05 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:45 am
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn that is smaller than the one I got last year. I would like to have a Barbie’s Dream House. Please get my cat Boots, a toy mouse that squeaks. I also want the Barbie with a horse that can walk. I love you Santa. I am Kaylee from Salters, SC. Thank you.
Love, Kaylee Barwick, 6
