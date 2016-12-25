Dear Santa: Karis Taylor Wright
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 10:10 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:03 am
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is, Legos, and Books for the book group and some school supplies because I play school and I really want a furby to cuddle with and then a water bottle, then I really want a cute purse and a hatchmal. And I got you some milk and cookies.
Love, Karis Taylor Wright
