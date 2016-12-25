Dear Santa: Kaleis Lang McFadden

Dear Santa,

I want you to know what I’m getting for Christmas. I’m getting a head doll and the color is purple, because head dolls are my favorite dolls. A head doll is a doll that comes with a fake flat iorn, fake scissors, and a fake pink and blue curler. My head doll comes with earrings too. I can’t wait for Christmas. Christmas is my favorite holiday.

Love, Kaleis Lang McFadden, 7