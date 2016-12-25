Dear Santa: Jalann Pearson
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:50 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:52 am
Dear Santa,
I will like a Hatchimal. I want it so I can have a pet. I think it will be a tall egg. I really want one. It is almost Christmas. I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Love, Jalann Pearson, 7
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.