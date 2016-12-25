Dear Santa: Isaiah Wilson
Dear Santa,
I want a WII U for Chirsmas no Mariokagrt, marlosonic souni Olympics swersmas n Bros. V2 erMaciomaker Maciokart WII put it on WIIU Santa. Thanks.
Love, Isaiah Wilson, 9
