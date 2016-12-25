Dear Santa: Hunter Ridgeway

Dear Santa,

This year I want a scooter, a Fitbit, a pellet rifle, an airsoft pistol, a mega red Nerf gun, pink, black, blue, orange and white Under Armour socks, a skateboard, football gloves, and lots of football cards. How are your reindeer? What do the elves do at the workshop? How are you and Mrs. Claus? My elf, Stan, has not brought my letter back yet

Love, Hunter Ridgeway