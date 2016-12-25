Dear Santa: Hunter Ridgeway
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:04 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 12:45 am
Dear Santa,
This year I want a scooter, a Fitbit, a pellet rifle, an airsoft pistol, a mega red Nerf gun, pink, black, blue, orange and white Under Armour socks, a skateboard, football gloves, and lots of football cards. How are your reindeer? What do the elves do at the workshop? How are you and Mrs. Claus? My elf, Stan, has not brought my letter back yet
Love, Hunter Ridgeway
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.