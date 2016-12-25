ManningLive

Dear Santa: Heyward Moore

December 25, 2016

Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:13 am

Dear Santa,
I hope it is going good in the North Pole. This year for Christmas, I would like pokemon cards, czobot, a chessboard and legos. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Heyward Moore

