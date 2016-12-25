Dear Santa: Heyward Moore
Dear Santa,
I hope it is going good in the North Pole. This year for Christmas, I would like pokemon cards, czobot, a chessboard and legos. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Heyward Moore
