Dear Santa: Hanna Ridgeway
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:52 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:27 am
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a horse and a bike. I really want some baking stuff and a miracle for my friend for Mrs. Jackie. I want her to have a great Christmas this year.
Your pal,
– Hanna Ridgeway
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.