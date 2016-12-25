Dear Santa: Hagen Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a drone, pokemon, Legos, hatchamal, yarn, light up shoes, laptop, books, hoverboard, chocolate, sling bag, Ipad pro 4, super pad 107OTPC 10.1 tablet PC blue and bike. I love Craft Karl and candy Bell and why want they move please send them and make them move and take my letter. Do you like raindeer cookies? I am 9 years old. How old are you?

Love, Hagen Jones