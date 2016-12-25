Dear Santa: Finley Anne Coffey
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 1:55 pm
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:15 am
Dear Santa,
I would like a French Bull Dog and a black and white ipad mini, air the coler gold, pink kids fitbit, Lea Clark American girl doll, razor pocket mod and a trampoline.
Love, Finley Anne Coffey
