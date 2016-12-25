Dear Santa: Emoni Scott
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 2:49 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 11:45 pm
Dear Santa,
Can you lean me your ear and I can tell you the things I want. Santa can you bring me a new bike? American doll, ipad and a hundred dollars. This is what I would want you to bring me. I have been a good girl but I have been bad this year. I know what is right and wrong. So please bring me these things. Have a merry Christmas.
Love, Emoni Scott, 9
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.