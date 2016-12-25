Dear Santa: Emoni Scott

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 11:45 pm

Dear Santa,

Can you lean me your ear and I can tell you the things I want. Santa can you bring me a new bike? American doll, ipad and a hundred dollars. This is what I would want you to bring me. I have been a good girl but I have been bad this year. I know what is right and wrong. So please bring me these things. Have a merry Christmas.

Love, Emoni Scott, 9