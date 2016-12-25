Dear Santa: Demaurion McFadden
Dear Santa,
I want a piano, I want a laptop and a guitar too and I want a DS game and a bike too.
Love, Acacia Lawson, 6
Dear Santa,
Can you get me some presents and I want you to bring me some toys and a new X box and a lego set and a PS 5 and thank you.
Love, Demaurion McFadden, 6
