Dear Santa: Cooper Reynolds

Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:15 am

Dear Santa,

Christmas is my favorite holiday I love Jesus so I celebrate. My favorite part is when I get to spend time with my family. List of what I want for Christmas: American girl dolls that’s all I want. But more I’m not telling you. It’s a surprise. I want anything, I love Chuilee, Santa, you other elves too. I want new friends too!

Love, Cooper Reynolds