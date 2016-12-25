Dear Santa: Cooper Reynolds
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:58 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:15 am
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite holiday I love Jesus so I celebrate. My favorite part is when I get to spend time with my family. List of what I want for Christmas: American girl dolls that’s all I want. But more I’m not telling you. It’s a surprise. I want anything, I love Chuilee, Santa, you other elves too. I want new friends too!
Love, Cooper Reynolds
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.