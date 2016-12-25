Dear Santa: Cole Richburg
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 2:09 pm
Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:13 am
Dear Santa,
I would like a ipod touch for Christmas. I would love to drive your sleigh one day. Maybe when you retire I can take your job.
Love, Cole Richburg
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.