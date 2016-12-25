Dear Santa: Charlee Elizabeth Sullivan
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 3:34 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 11:50 pm
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl dollhouse and an American Girl Cheerleader doll. I also want a lipgloss Maker and a panda stuffed animal.
Love Charlee Elizabeth Sullivan
