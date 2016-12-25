Dear Santa: Carter Burrows

Dear Santa,

I want a big box of pokemon. An a 410gun. An a NTK HT. An a cat. A 1000 presents. An a reindeer. Will you let me see you. An a iphone 7. I wot 2000 dollars. Thank you.

Carter Burrows