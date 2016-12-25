Dear Santa: Carter Burrows
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 1:34 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 11:49 pm
Dear Santa,
I want a big box of pokemon. An a 410gun. An a NTK HT. An a cat. A 1000 presents. An a reindeer. Will you let me see you. An a iphone 7. I wot 2000 dollars. Thank you.
Carter Burrows
