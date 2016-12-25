Dear Santa: Camdyn R. Geddings
Dear Santa,
You don’t have to get me all of this. You just have to get me three. I want a nike outfit and a under armour outfit and a ipad that has a orange case with a handle. I don’t no what these things are called but they are bugs that you throw and I want a American girl doll Lea Clark the girl of the year.
Love, Camdyn R. Geddings
