Dear Santa: Camdyn R. Geddings

Last Updated: December 25, 2016 at 1:09 am

Dear Santa,

You don’t have to get me all of this. You just have to get me three. I want a nike outfit and a under armour outfit and a ipad that has a orange case with a handle. I don’t no what these things are called but they are bugs that you throw and I want a American girl doll Lea Clark the girl of the year.

Love, Camdyn R. Geddings