Dear Santa: Aiden Floyd
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 10:25 pm
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 12:32 am
Dear Santa,
I love you. Thank you for everything. I need sockso of Christmas. What I want is an Ipad and Xdox games. For Christmas also I want a set of ear phones for Christmas. I hope you have a merry Chistmaes.
Love, Aiden Floyd, 9
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.