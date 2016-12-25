Dear Santa: Adrieanna McDowell
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 1:18 am
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 11:46 pm
Dear Santa,
How are thins in the North Pole? I have been told that you give us presents. Is that true? If so, I want an Ipod, hover board, beats, and a Jesus Doll. I hope I get that. And have a Merry Christmas.
Love Adrieanna McDowell, 9
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.