Dear Santa: Adrieanna McDowell

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 11:46 pm

Dear Santa,

How are thins in the North Pole? I have been told that you give us presents. Is that true? If so, I want an Ipod, hover board, beats, and a Jesus Doll. I hope I get that. And have a Merry Christmas.

Love Adrieanna McDowell, 9