Carrie Lucille Bethune Hilton
by Submitted via Email | December 25, 2016 11:22 pm
CHARLESTON – Carrie Lucille Bethune HIlton, widow of Louis Hilton Sr. died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.
Born May 28, 1941, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Mirah Bethune and Johnny Lee Thompson Sr.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Pastor Louis Hilton Jr. and the Rev. Linda Whack Hilton, 3943 Kingstree Highway in Manning.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.