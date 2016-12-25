Carrie Lucille Bethune Hilton

CHARLESTON – Carrie Lucille Bethune HIlton, widow of Louis Hilton Sr. died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.

Born May 28, 1941, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Mirah Bethune and Johnny Lee Thompson Sr.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Pastor Louis Hilton Jr. and the Rev. Linda Whack Hilton, 3943 Kingstree Highway in Manning.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.